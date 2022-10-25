Wanted – your memories of Mill House Leisure Centre

As work progresses on Hartlepool’s new multi-million pound leisure centre, local people are being invited to take a nostalgic step back in time.

Hartlepool Borough Council is asking them to share their memories of the town’s existing Mill House Leisure Centre in Raby Road which will, in due course, be replaced by the new development on The Waterfront, Highlight.

It hopes that people may have some old photos or retain vivid memories of fun times.

They are being asked to email their photos or written recollections to millhousememories@hartlepool.gov.uk and the Council hopes to use them to stage an exhibition.

It is already known that the opening day, March 4th 1972, was a very exciting time, with the local press reports stating that some children even fainted in the crush to get in to the leisure centre.

In those days, you could enjoy a swim for the princely sum of 10p for an adult and 5p for a child!

Highlight was granted planning permission in July and construction work is due to begin early next year following completion of the process to appoint a main contractor.

Designed by GT3 Architects, the buildings strong linear lines are inspired by the railway tracks which ran from local timber and coal yards into the former dockland site during the 19th and early 20th centuries.