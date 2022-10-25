What are the Best Penile Prosthesis Features and Types

Erectile dysfunction can be defined as the inability of the individual to achieve the rigidity that will initiate or maintain sexual intercourse. Occasional erectile dysfunction is joint, especially for older individuals, and occurs mainly during stressful periods. Various treatment approaches can be tried in cases of frequently recurring erectile dysfunction. Drug therapy, intracavernous injections, hormone therapies, external vacuum devices, or penile prosthesis treatment constitute the treatment methods that can be applied in this context.

How to Choose the Best Penile Prosthesis and What Should Be Considered?

Penile prostheses, known as Penile Implants among people, constitute the last step treatment method in erectile dysfunction patients for whom other treatment methods cannot be applied or are inconclusive. When choosing the best Penile Prosthesis for patients to whom this treatment will be applied, the decision is made by considering the individual’s characteristics. Subjects such as the person’s body structure, age, size of their sexual structures, and whether they have had any previous operation in this area are among the factors that affect the choice of prosthesis. A particular tube system also connects these three parts. In a three-piece inflatable penile prosthesis, activated by squeezing the pump in the testicles, fluid flows from the chamber in the abdominal cavity into the penis. During the operation, the cavernous body of the individual is accurately measured, and the most appropriate size of the prosthesis is selected.

What is the Best One Piece of Malleable Penile Prosthesis?

A one-piece malleable penile prosthesis consists of a flexible double malleable cylinder structure. Malleable rods, which are placed in the place of the cavernous structure, which fills with blood during normal erection development, cause erection in the penis, causing a constant state of stiffness in the person. The surgical process of these prostheses, which are very comfortable in ease of use, is more straightforward than other prostheses. Thanks to the flexibility of the rods, people can easily adjust the position of the penis according to their situation.

The best one-piece Penile Prosthesis can be decided by considering the various features of the prosthesis. One-piece penile prostheses with a high stretching capacity can be placed in a shorter time, thus reducing the risk of developing complaints such as infection, bleeding, pain, and swelling after the operation. The best one-piece penile prostheses, with a stretching level of up to 135 degrees, allow the person to freely adjust the penis position, providing a natural erection feel.

What is the Best Three Piece of Penile Prosthesis?

Three-piece penile prostheses, as the name suggests, consist of a total of 3 parts, a double cylinder, pump, and fluid reservoir. Inflatable hollow cylinders are placed in the place of the cavernous body in the penis. While the device with the pump function is placed in the testicles, the fluid reservoir is placed inside the anatomical cavity in the lower abdomen. A particular tube system also connects these three parts. In a three-piece inflatable penile prosthesis, activated by squeezing the pump in the testicles, fluid flows from the chamber in the abdominal cavity into the penis. The filled cylinders enlarge, making the penis enlarge and harden. Three-piece penile prostheses, which work very similarly to the natural erection process, can be preferred for individuals who expand transversely according to the anatomical characteristics of the individual, who have the anatomical transverse-longitudinal expansion, or who have a narrow cavernous structure.

Whether these prostheses have various features in choosing the best three-piece Penile Prosthesis can be evaluated. State-of-the-art three-piece penile prostheses, which have features such as the rapid realization of pump functions, an adaptable chamber, and a hydrophilic coating that prevents infection, are prostheses that contain everything necessary for durability, hardness, and natural erection.

A penile prosthesis is a surgical treatment method that is used as the last step in the treatment of erectile dysfunction and has high success rates. For more detailed information about this operation and the prosthesis used, you can contact us via the “Contact us form” on the rigicon.com website