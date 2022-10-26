Accrington and Rossendale College’s partnership with 3D printing housing project gains national attention

Accrington and Rossendale College has been working closely alongside HTL tech, COBOD and Building for Humanity in an exciting partnership that is certain to have a hugely positive impact on the local and, in time, global community.

HTL tech have been working alongside COBOD, to develop an exciting, innovative new technology which will streamline and make more efficient, cost effective and sustainable the construction of modern housing. This technology will be unleashed commercially for the first time in the UK as it is being used to build a proposed £6 million eco-estate for homeless veterans and low-income families right here in Accrington.

The partnership and technological developments being made at the Hyndburn based college have gathered national media attention from various news outlets. Last night, our Assistant Principal for Adult Learning at Nelson and Colne College Group, Andy Parkin, featured alongside HTL’s Justin Kinsella and Building for Humanities’ Scott Moon, on BBC’s North West Tonight broadcast.

Although already in use in Germany and the United States, the use of 3D printing within the construction of housing is a first in the UK. The importance of this technology amid a cost-of-living crisis, a housing shortage and the earth’s environmental issues is unprecedented.

The structure of a single-story house can be erected in under a day using this innovative technology, and according to Justin Kinsella of HTL tech, this approach to construction will result in better quality housing than traditional building methods. Kinsella states; “The technology that we use allows us to get to the same strength as traditional block in 12 hours”.

“Our main objective is to deliver housing that is more affordable, can be delivered in a quicker timescale than is currently possible and is done in a manner that is more sustainable, using materials very efficiently with low carbon embodied ingredients for the concrete.” Justin added.

At Nelson and Colne College group, we are immensely proud of this partnership and of the incredibly positive impact it is set to have on the local community. We can’t wait to see just how far this technology can go with further research and development and believe that 3D concrete printing will revolutionise the worlds approach to housing and construction.

If you would like to see Accrington and Rossendale College featuring on yesterday’s episode of BBC North West Tonight, then please click here and go head to the 17:30 minute mark.