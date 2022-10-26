Book on the day to visit your local Household Recycling Centre

You can now book to visit your local Gloucestershire Household Recycling Centre on the same day.

In the past residents wishing to bring their household waste needed to book at least a day in advance, but the new system will make visits to any of the county’s five HRCs easier.

Put in place at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the requirement to book a visit has been retained as it has reduced queuing and congestion around all sites.

Customers are also making fewer trips but are taking larger volumes of waste with them, which is helping to cut congestion and reduce CO2 emissions from vehicles. Overall trips have reduced by over a third, the equivalent of over 250,000 unnecessary journeys a year.

The booking system has also allowed visits to sites to be spread throughout the day, rather than having large numbers of customers visit at peak times. This has made visiting HRCs easier for our customers and allows the recycling centres to run more efficiently.

All bookings to visit HRCs are subject to availability and can be made by visiting https://www.gloucestershirerecycles.com/.

Cllr David Gray, cabinet member responsible for waste and recycling, said: “The booking system that we’ve put in place has allowed our recycling centres to operate even more efficiently and environmentally.

“It has also made life easier for residents and helped to cut down on unnecessary journeys. I’m delighted that we’ve been able to upgrade this system to allow residents to book on the day of their visit.”

Recycling will help us work towards a Greener Gloucestershire. To find out more follow #GreenerGloucestershire on social media, visit Greener Gloucestershire – Gloucestershire County Council and sign up to receive updates via our Greener Gloucestershire newsletter.