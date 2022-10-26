City College Norwich | Student of the Year award for graduate with passion for forest schools



24th October 2022

Asa Hardy-Brownlie was named Student of the Year at Saturday’s City College Norwich and Easton College graduation.

Asa graduated with First Class Honours from the BA (Hons) Childhood and Youth Studies course.

In addition to achieving very high grades for every module of the course, Asa’s dissertation was awarded one of the highest grades ever awarded in the Childhood area.

Asa is passionate about the value of learning through forest schools. He has a wide experience of teaching children in a forest school environment, expertise he has shared more widely through the Forest School Folk YouTube channel – a joint initiative with fellow forest school teacher Ian Sippitt.

Asa’s lecturers at City College Norwich describe him as someone who ‘shows humility in his achievements and is consistently striving to do even better’, and ‘a true deep thinker’, whom it has been ‘a pleasure to teach.’

Reflecting on his journey on the Childhood and Youth Studies degree, Asa says: