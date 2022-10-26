Cllr Spencer Flower – Welcome to the winter 2022 edition of Dorset Council News 

We are entering a challenging period. The significant increase in energy costs has hit the council hard, as it has households and businesses.

On our Cost of Living Help article, you can see the payments made by Government and further support that is available.

My advocacy for Dorset continues by working with the government to get a fairer deal and more investment in Dorset. I am also seeking continued support for hard pressed families in Dorset to help them through the energy crisis, caused by the Ukraine war.

However, we must look to the future with optimism. The council has an important role to play in helping to drive economic growth in Dorset.

We do have significant financial challenges ahead for setting the budgets for 2023/24. However, I will do all I can, along with my councillor colleagues to safeguard the health, wellbeing and prosperity of the people of Dorset and make it a great place to live, work and visit.

Finally, I want to reflect on the sad death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. I’m certain King Charles III will continue her fantastic legacy.

Councillor Spencer Flower, Leader of Dorset Council