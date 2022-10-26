Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Council meetings for November | Hartlepool Borough Council

Post Views: 65

The following Hartlepool Council meetings are scheduled for November. All meetings will take place at Hartlepool Civic Centre unless otherwise stated.

Thursday 3rd November

6pm         Council

Tuesday 15th November

4pm         Children’s Services Committee

Wednesday 16th November

10am       Planning Committee

Monday 21st November

10am       Finance and Policy Committee

2pm         Constitution Committee

Tuesday 22nd November

10am       Emergency Planning Joint Committee

Thursday 24th November

10am       Adults and Community Based Services Committee

2pm         Audit and Governance Committee

Monday 28th November

10am       Health and Wellbeing Board

Tuesday 29th November

10am       Economic Growth and Regeneration Committee

4pm         Children’s Services Committee

Members of the public are able to attend, however, under the Local Government Act 1972 relating to confidential and exempt information, the public may be asked to leave the meeting on some occasions.

Additional meetings may be arranged, details of which will be displayed at the Civic Centre and www.hartlepool.gov.uk

 

