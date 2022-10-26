Council meetings for November | Hartlepool Borough Council
The following Hartlepool Council meetings are scheduled for November. All meetings will take place at Hartlepool Civic Centre unless otherwise stated.
Thursday 3rd November
6pm Council
Tuesday 15th November
4pm Children’s Services Committee
Wednesday 16th November
10am Planning Committee
Monday 21st November
10am Finance and Policy Committee
2pm Constitution Committee
Tuesday 22nd November
10am Emergency Planning Joint Committee
Thursday 24th November
10am Adults and Community Based Services Committee
2pm Audit and Governance Committee
Monday 28th November
10am Health and Wellbeing Board
Tuesday 29th November
10am Economic Growth and Regeneration Committee
4pm Children’s Services Committee
Members of the public are able to attend, however, under the Local Government Act 1972 relating to confidential and exempt information, the public may be asked to leave the meeting on some occasions.
Additional meetings may be arranged, details of which will be displayed at the Civic Centre and www.hartlepool.gov.uk.