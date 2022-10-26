Council meetings for November | Hartlepool Borough Council

The following Hartlepool Council meetings are scheduled for November. All meetings will take place at Hartlepool Civic Centre unless otherwise stated.

Thursday 3rd November

6pm Council

Tuesday 15th November

4pm Children’s Services Committee

Wednesday 16th November

10am Planning Committee

Monday 21st November

10am Finance and Policy Committee

2pm Constitution Committee

Tuesday 22nd November

10am Emergency Planning Joint Committee

Thursday 24th November

10am Adults and Community Based Services Committee

2pm Audit and Governance Committee

Monday 28th November

10am Health and Wellbeing Board

Tuesday 29th November

10am Economic Growth and Regeneration Committee

4pm Children’s Services Committee

Members of the public are able to attend, however, under the Local Government Act 1972 relating to confidential and exempt information, the public may be asked to leave the meeting on some occasions.

Additional meetings may be arranged, details of which will be displayed at the Civic Centre and www.hartlepool.gov.uk.