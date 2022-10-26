County Durham and Darlington – Mosaic generously donated to thank NHS staff for ‘extraordinary work’ during COVID-19 pandemic

A hand crafted mosaic by a local artist has been generously

donated by City of Durham Parish Council, to NHS staff in Durham in

recognition of their extraordinary work during the COVID-19

pandemic.

Artist Susan Warlock spent 8-10 hours a day for 18 days to hand

craft The Tree of Life Mosaic which has been unveiled in the main

entrance at University Hospital of North Durham for visitors,

patients and staff to enjoy.

Speaking about the generous donation, Trust Chairman, Professor

Paul Keane OBE said: “This is an amazing piece of work by

Susan that we are so grateful to accept from her and Durham Parish

Council. The COVID-19 pandemic has been incredibly difficult for

our Trust colleagues who have been on the front of it, our patients

and visitors to our hospitals. This beautiful tree of life mosaic

signifies hope and reflection and certainly brightens up the

entrance to the hospital – thank you.”

Susan Warlock created the mosaic to feature a tree of life to

symbolise a message of hope. She said: “When I was commissioned by

the City of Durham Parish Council to create this artwork, I wanted

it to be something that would be life affirming and positive and

something which would lift the spirits of people who see it as they

enter the hospital. I hope it is also seen as a memorial for all

those who have lost their lives to covid.”

Susan has two sisters who work for the NHS and

her daughter is a consultant in Australia. She was thrilled to be

commissioned to produce this labour of love as a thank you to NHS

staff.

Deputy Chief Executive and Executive Medical Director Jeremy

Cundall added: “We are hugely grateful to Durham Parish Council and

talented artist Susan Warlock for this wonderful piece of artwork

which is such a generous donation. Colleagues have been sharing

positive feedback since it was installed at the entrance to

University Hospital of North Durham which can be enjoyed by all who

pass through our doors.”

The mosaic was officially unveiled by Trust Chairman, Professor

Paul Keane OBE, Deputy Chief Executive and Executive Medical

Director Jeremy Cundall, Executive Director of Nursing Noel

Scanlon, local artist Susan Warlock and representatives from City

of Durham Parish Council, on Friday 21 October 2022.

Chair of the City of Durham Parish Council’s Environment

Committee Councillor Carole Lattin said: “The Parish Council

is delighted to be donating this magnificent tree of life mosaic to

the University Hospital of North Durham as a very small thank you

to its amazing staff who worked, sacrificed and saved so many lives

during the pandemic. The tree of life offers a message of hope to

everyone and I hope that staff and patients appreciate this as they

attend the hospital.

She added: “We were delighted to commission the services of

talented local artist Susan Warlock who produced this mosaic for

us. Her breathtaking work can be seen in Wharton Park as well as

the hospital. We thank her enormously for producing something so

beautiful.”

The colourful The Tree of Life mosaic is displayed in the main

entrance of University Hospital of North Durham.















