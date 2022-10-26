Wednesday, October 26, 2022
County Durham and Darlington – Mosaic generously donated to thank NHS staff for ‘extraordinary work’ during COVID-19 pandemic

A hand crafted mosaic by a local artist has been generously
donated by City of Durham Parish Council, to NHS staff in Durham in
recognition of their extraordinary work during the COVID-19
pandemic.

Artist Susan Warlock spent 8-10 hours a day for 18 days to hand
craft The Tree of Life Mosaic which has been unveiled in the main
entrance at University Hospital of North Durham for visitors,
patients and staff to enjoy.

Unveiling of the mosaic

Speaking about the generous donation, Trust Chairman, Professor
Paul Keane OBE said: “This is an amazing piece of work by
Susan that we are so grateful to accept from her and Durham Parish
Council. The COVID-19 pandemic has been incredibly difficult for
our Trust colleagues who have been on the front of it, our patients
and visitors to our hospitals. This beautiful tree of life mosaic
signifies hope and reflection and certainly brightens up the
entrance to the hospital – thank you.”

Susan Warlock created the mosaic to feature a tree of life to
symbolise a message of hope. She said: “When I was commissioned by
the City of Durham Parish Council to create this artwork, I wanted
it to be something that would be life affirming and positive and
something which would lift the spirits of people who see it as they
enter the hospital. I hope it is also seen as a memorial for all
those who have lost their lives to covid.”

Susan WarlockSusan has two sisters who work for the NHS and
her daughter is a consultant in Australia. She was thrilled to be
commissioned to produce this labour of love as a thank you to NHS
staff.

Deputy Chief Executive and Executive Medical Director Jeremy
Cundall added: “We are hugely grateful to Durham Parish Council and
talented artist Susan Warlock for this wonderful piece of artwork
which is such a generous donation. Colleagues have been sharing
positive feedback since it was installed at the entrance to
University Hospital of North Durham which can be enjoyed by all who
pass through our doors.”

The mosaic was officially unveiled by Trust Chairman, Professor
Paul Keane OBE, Deputy Chief Executive and Executive Medical
Director Jeremy Cundall, Executive Director of Nursing Noel
Scanlon, local artist Susan Warlock and representatives from City
of Durham Parish Council, on Friday 21 October 2022.

Mosaic unveiled

Chair of the City of Durham Parish Council’s Environment
Committee Councillor Carole Lattin said: “The Parish Council
is delighted to be donating this magnificent tree of life mosaic to
the University Hospital of North Durham as a very small thank you
to its amazing staff who worked, sacrificed and saved so many lives
during the pandemic. The tree of life offers a message of hope to
everyone and I hope that staff and patients appreciate this as they
attend the hospital.

She added: “We were delighted to commission the services of
talented local artist Susan Warlock who produced this mosaic for
us. Her breathtaking work can be seen in Wharton Park as well as
the hospital. We thank her enormously for producing something so
beautiful.”

The colourful The Tree of Life mosaic is displayed in the main
entrance of University Hospital of North Durham.








