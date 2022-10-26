County Durham and Darlington – Mosaic generously donated to thank NHS staff for ‘extraordinary work’ during COVID-19 pandemic

Darlington3 hours agoCounty Durham and Darlington – Mosaic generously donated to thank NHS staff for ‘extraordinary work’ during COVID-19 pandemicBy Regional News EditorIn Darlington0 Post Views: 95 A hand crafted mosaic by a local artist has been generously donated by City of Durham Parish Council, to NHS staff in Durham in recognition of their extraordinary work during the COVID-19 pandemic.Artist Susan Warlock spent 8-10 hours a day for 18 days to hand craft The Tree of Life Mosaic which has been unveiled in the main entrance at University Hospital of North Durham for visitors, patients and staff to enjoy.Speaking about the generous donation, Trust Chairman, Professor Paul Keane OBE said: “This is an amazing piece of work by Susan that we are so grateful to accept from her and Durham Parish Council. The COVID-19 pandemic has been incredibly difficult for our Trust colleagues who have been on the front of it, our patients and visitors to our hospitals. This beautiful tree of life mosaic signifies hope and reflection and certainly brightens up the entrance to the hospital – thank you.”Susan Warlock created the mosaic to feature a tree of life to symbolise a message of hope. She said: “When I was commissioned by the City of Durham Parish Council to create this artwork, I wanted it to be something that would be life affirming and positive and something which would lift the spirits of people who see it as they enter the hospital. I hope it is also seen as a memorial for all those who have lost their lives to covid.”Susan has two sisters who work for the NHS and her daughter is a consultant in Australia. She was thrilled to be commissioned to produce this labour of love as a thank you to NHS staff.Deputy Chief Executive and Executive Medical Director Jeremy Cundall added: “We are hugely grateful to Durham Parish Council and talented artist Susan Warlock for this wonderful piece of artwork which is such a generous donation. Colleagues have been sharing positive feedback since it was installed at the entrance to University Hospital of North Durham which can be enjoyed by all who pass through our doors.”The mosaic was officially unveiled by Trust Chairman, Professor Paul Keane OBE, Deputy Chief Executive and Executive Medical Director Jeremy Cundall, Executive Director of Nursing Noel Scanlon, local artist Susan Warlock and representatives from City of Durham Parish Council, on Friday 21 October 2022.Chair of the City of Durham Parish Council’s Environment Committee Councillor Carole Lattin said: “The Parish Council is delighted to be donating this magnificent tree of life mosaic to the University Hospital of North Durham as a very small thank you to its amazing staff who worked, sacrificed and saved so many lives during the pandemic. The tree of life offers a message of hope to everyone and I hope that staff and patients appreciate this as they attend the hospital.She added: “We were delighted to commission the services of talented local artist Susan Warlock who produced this mosaic for us. Her breathtaking work can be seen in Wharton Park as well as the hospital. We thank her enormously for producing something so beautiful.”The colourful The Tree of Life mosaic is displayed in the main entrance of University Hospital of North Durham. Source link Show More Previous Post Strengthening services to support the future of our children and young people Next Post More Hotbins up for grabs this winterRelated Articles County Durham and Darlington – New next to me cots now available at County Durham and Darlington County Durham and Darlington – Launch of the North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB) County Durham and Darlington – Specialist rehabilitation chair donated to support critical care recovery County Durham and Darlington – Our initial response to the Ockenden Report County Durham and Darlington – Hospital visiting restrictions to ease County Durham and Darlington – Mayor’s fundraising paints a lovely picture