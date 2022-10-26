Dr Rose to speak at National Secondary Leaders Network

Norland Principal, Dr Janet Rose will be speaking at the National Secondary Leaders Network (NSLN) event based on inclusion on Tuesday 8 November at St Mary Magdalene Academy, London.

The event, hosted by Executive Director of Education Andy Wolfe, NSLN leader Elisabeth Gilpin and Head of Networks Lorraine Price offers a ‘hope-filled and practical approach to the differential legacy of the pandemic’.

Janet will be speaking at 1:35pm, teaching attendees ‘what research tells us regarding the impact trauma-informed practice has on children and young people’. The event is being held by the Church of England Foundation for Educational Leadership and aims to engage leaders with creating an ethos of inclusion and support in their school settings as the pandemic begins to ease.