Go CV app launched for Coventry residents – Coventry City Council

Coventry residents can now take advantage of even more discounts and offers via the new Go CV mobile app.

The app will allow Go CV members to access all of the exclusive, resident-only offers they are familiar with, directly from their mobile devices.

For the first time, Go CV has partnered with over 120 local businesses to give members access to more local value than ever before, with businesses from all areas of the city creating offers for residents to take advantage of.



Cllr Jim O’Boyle cabinet member for jobs, regeneration and climate change said, “It’s been a tough time for many local businesses and it continues to be a tough time for many local people too – but this new app will help everyone. “We have some really great local businesses in Coventry, and we hope the new app will help local people to discover new shops and services on their doorstep. There is also the opportunity for local businesses to offer discounts to Coventry people and that is certainly needed at the moment. “We have businesses offering everything from coffee to cleaning and from sweet treats to home furnishings. There are lots of really positive reasons to shop local and that’s what this app is all about.”



Cllr Kamran Caan cabinet member for public health and sport said, “This new app means Go CV members will be able to access exclusive rewards and discounts easier than ever before. “As well as businesses, long term Go CV sport and leisure partners such as CV Life and Coventry Transport Museum are advertising their latest offers through the app. There really is something for every Coventry resident on the app. “When we first created Go CV, the aim was to start something that will continue to grow and reach all communities. We have done exactly that and we are now at over 85,000 members – it’s a fantastic achievement for all involved.”



The technology behind the Go CV app is a brand new multi-million-pound innovation designed by technology company, bubltown, and Coventry City Council is part of one of its first launches in the country.



Ben Phillips, Public Partnerships Director, bubltown: “We’ve built a world-class technology in the new Go CV mobile app, and we’re delighted to be working with Coventry City Council to roll it out across the city. “From start to finish, the process has focused on putting local business owners and residents of Coventry first. We’re extremely proud to be a part of that journey.”



The Go CV team will be travelling around the city throughout the launch week of the mobile app to reach out to residents about the new offers. Pop up stands will be at venues in the city centre and in local communities across Coventry:

Monday 24 October: Lower Precinct, City Centre 11am – 3pm



Tuesday 25 October: Canon Park Shopping Centre, 11am – 3pm



Wednesday 26 October: Coventry Transport Museum, 10am – 12pm and Foleshill Families for all Hub, 1pm – 4pm



Thursday 27 October: The Wave and The Job Shop, 9:30am – 4pm



Friday 28 October: West Orchard Food Court, 10am – 4pm



Saturday 29 October: Coventry Arena Tesco Extra, 10am – 4pm

All Go CV cardholders who download and log into the app by 31 October 2022 will be entered into a prize draw to win one of 22 prizes. Prizes include shopping vouchers, family tickets to The Wave and family tickets Coventry Rugby Club’s firework show. The full prize draw details can be found on the Go CV website.

Download the new mobile app for Apple and Android devices.

The Go CV scheme remains open for business registrations. If you own a business in Coventry, you can sign-up to the scheme and promote an offer to over 85,000 residents instantly by registering.

If you are Coventry resident, you can sign-up to Go CV.