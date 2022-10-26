How Bradford College helps to launch teaching careers

Over the next month, Bradford College will be running a series of webinars for those thinking about a career in teaching.

Studying education and teaching can lead to rewarding careers in administration, teaching, and learning support within various educational settings.

Whether switching jobs, bringing industry experience into teaching, or starting a career journey, Bradford College offers courses and expertise to help. Each of these specialist webinars looks at different aspects of training for working in education and gives the opportunity to ask questions.

The ‘Do You Want a Career in Education?’ webinar is designed for sixth-form students and college leavers. The session will explore different jobs working with learners of all ages, such as a teaching assistant in a school, working in a nursery, or training to be a teacher.

‘So You Want to be a Teacher?’ is aimed at degree students and career changers. The webinar will help decide which route to teaching is most appropriate. The correct path may depend upon experience, qualifications, and the age of students being taught.

The ‘Turning TAs and Support Workers into Teachers’ session will explain how the College can help staff without a degree to find a route into teaching. The College runs four-year programmes where support staff and TAs can continue working for all or most of their training while they qualify as a teacher.

‘Grow Your Own Teachers’ is a webinar for school managers. The session will explain how schools can empower their staff to move into teaching roles with the help of Bradford College, or recruit staff who can be trained to teach in the long term.

The final webinar topic is ‘Develop Your Career: Study a Work-based Master’s Degree.’

This is a session for staff working in education and social care explaining the value of a postgraduate degree and options including specialisms in leadership, management, and inclusion.

Any schools that partner with the College by offering placements or referring staff to the College’s training courses are entitled to a 25% discount for their staff on the Master’s programmes.

Bradford College webinars are unique as they provide general information about getting into teaching as well as showcasing the College’s own courses.

The courses are:

Do You Want a Career in Education?

October 27, 2-3 pm

November 15, 4-5 pm

So You Want to be a Teacher?

October 27, 11am-12.00 noon

November 10, 4.30-5.30 pm

Turning TAs and Support Staff into Teachers

November 1, 4.30-5.30 pm

November 17, 4-5 pm

Grow Your Own Teachers

November 9, 4.30-5.40 pm

Develop Your Career: Study a Work-based Master’s Degree

November 15, 5.30-6.30 pm

From now until November 22, Senior Lecturer Debbie Rolls will also be offering free one-to-one online advice sessions to potential trainee teachers.

Email [email protected] to book an appointment.

The Bradford College Margaret McMillan School of Education has one of the widest ranges of teacher training available. Courses run from Level 2 and 3 distance learning courses all the way to postgraduate degrees. Postgraduate apprenticeships are also run in partnership with Be Ready.