Local generosity sees QEH’s children’s Amazon Wishlist fully purchased – QEH Media Hub

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn (QEH) is incredibly grateful to a local resident and his wife who has purchased the entire children’s Amazon Wishlist of toys and games as a way of giving back and saying, ‘thank you’.

Simon Gibb and his wife Lesley, from King’s Lynn, recently brought all of QEH’s children’s Amazon Wishlist, which came to just under £700.

Toys and games purchased from QEH’s children’s Amazon Wishlist

The purchase was made after listening to Radio West Norfolk talking about the hospital’s Amazon Wishlist ahead of interviewing Chris Harrison, Paediatric Lead Nurse at QEH, for winning a national Protector of Play Award.

The King’s Lynn couple wanted to thank the Trust with a few toys and games after caring for their grandson who spent time in QEH’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) last year after being born premature.

Simon Gibb, owner of Connect Cars in King’s Lynn, said: “My wife couldn’t decide what to buy, she kept adding bits to her basket and then decided to purchase the entire Wishlist.”

Simon added: “I couldn’t say no. Last year our grandson Teddy had to spend some time in NICU after being born premature, and we couldn’t be more grateful to the hospital and their staff for the incredible work they do.

“No one, especially young children, wants to spend time in hospital, but with these gifts we hope to bring a little bit of happiness to them and say thank you and give back to QEH at the same time.”

From left: Mandy Calvert, Simon Rowe, Simon Gibb, Sophie Carter, Chris Harrison

Mandy Calvert, Play Specialist at QEH, said: “We are so grateful for this incredible generosity, and it will make such as difference to the children we care for. We often use toys and games such as these to distract children while they’re having bloods taken and other tests done – it really makes them feel more at ease and comfortable.”

Sophie Carter, Play Specialist at QEH, added: “We’re absolutely thrilled, this is an amazing gift for us all, and especially when people are struggling with the cost of living.”

Chris Harrison, at QEH, said: “This means so much to us and we’re so grateful. Unfortunately, there is no budget for toys and games, so we have to reply on donations just like this, and it really does make such a difference to the experience children receive when they’re in our care.”

Chris continued by saying: “Huge generosity like this means that we can allow children to take a little toy home with them after their stay, and seeing their little faces light up when we tell them that really does make my day.”

Members of the community can also purchase gifts and toys to help keep children entertained in hospital though the Trust’s Amazon Wishlist by visiting the QEH website.

