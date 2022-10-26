Media – News – Interim principal and vice-chancellor appointed for UHI

UHI has appointed Vicki Nairn as Interim Principal and Vice-Chancellor.









Vicki joined UHI as Vice-Principal Operations from Robert Gordon University where she held the roles of Vice Principal Corporate Operations, leading the development, delivery and implementation of corporate, financial, commercial and resource strategies.

She is an experienced executive leader who has worked extensively across the private and public sectors in the north of Scotland for nearly 20 years.

Alongside her senior leadership roles, Vicki has worked as an advisor to the Scottish Government on key remote and rural issues, as well as holding appointments to several national higher education and public sector boards. Vicki is a Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply, specialising in strategic partnerships.

Alastair MacColl, Chair of the UHI Court, said: “Vicki Nairn brings significant experience to this important interim role. She understands our partnership, and the communities we serve, very well, having lived and worked in the Highlands and Islands for nearly 20 years.

“We anticipate this role will have a tenure of 18 months, during which Vicki will lead the UHI senior executive team and our partnership, which is focused on implementing our ambitious plans for the future and continuing to deliver outstanding outcomes for our students, staff and the communities we serve.”

She lives on the Black Isle with her husband Paul, a manager in NHS Highland. She will take up her role with immediate effect.

























