Wednesday, October 26, 2022
18 °C New York, US

News Anyway

The latest news and views from around the world

National rail strikes | November 2022

Post Views: 65

Rail strikes are taking place in the first week of November 2022.

As a result of rail strikes, many train services won’t be running Thursday 3, Saturday 5 and Monday 7 Novemberwith some services expected to be affected throughout the week. 

We welcome staff, students and visitors as usual. Our colleges remain open as usual for lessons, revision, or practising your skills in our workshops. 

This strike will particularly affect students retaking GCSE examinations in November. We advise students make arrangements to ensure they can travel to their exams in good time.  

GCSE English exams: 

  • 31 October – Explorations in creative reading and writing 
  • 2 November –Writers’ viewpoints and perspectives 

GCSE Maths exams: 

  • 1 November – Paper 1 (Non-Calculator) Foundation Tier 
  • 3 November – Paper 2 (Calculator) Foundation Tier 
  • 7 November – Paper 3 (Calculator) Foundation Tier 

If you are travelling by train to college next week, we would encourage you to follow these tips: 

  • Check your travel schedule before you set off, for example, you could use an app such as National RailTrainline for the latest travel information. 
  • If you usually travel by train, consider travelling by bus or another means of transport during the strike. 
  • Please allow extra time to travel, as buses and roads may get a little busier. 


Source link

Show More

Related Articles