New Sunflower Room opens at Russells Hall Hospital

A new clinical treatment room specifically for patients with a learning disability and autistic patients is opening at Russells Hall Hospital.

The ground-breaking Sunflower Room will allow adult patients who are accessing the emergency department (ED) a safe sensory space to help them meet the challenges they may face in the general waiting areas.

Diane Wake, Dudley Group CEO said: “This room is a welcome addition to our emergency department and ensures that our patients who have a learning disability or autism are catered for and given a quieter space to receive diagnosis, assessment and treatment.

“As part of our commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion we have responded to feedback from the families of our patients and are proud to be opening this new space.”

The new Sunflower Room will function as a clinical space and won’t be like a waiting room or standard relatives’ room. With around 30 patients with a learning disability or autism accessing our ED every month, the room will be used daily to accommodate them.

The room will feature sensory resources for patients who might struggle with the noise and busyness of our ED.

Dudley Voices for Choice member Neil Davies said: “I am really pleased to see that the work we did with The Dudley Group learning disabilities team is now finished. It is really important for people with a learning disability and autistic people to have a place that is quiet when they need it.

“This space will make it better for those who need it and is a really important addition to the emergency department.”