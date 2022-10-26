Norfolk Community Foundation – Surviving Winter Appeal

Date published: 21st October 2022

The Norfolk Community Foundation is running a public fundraising campaign for people to donate the rebate to their Surviving Winter campaign to help establish Community Hot-Spots.

This year the Norfolk Community Foundation’s Surviving Winter campaign will be helping their charity and voluntary partners establish Community Hot-Spots.

These hot spots will provide a warm, inclusive environment for people to take a break from the cold, meet people in their communities and gain access to any support they may need to help them get through the upcoming winter months.

The foundation is calling on the public to help their communities this winter by helping to provide the Community Hot-Spots by ‘donating the rebate’ whether this is the £150 council tax rebate, the £300 increased winter fuel payment for 65+, the £400 energy grant, or anything you can afford.

The more support they have, the more help they can give communities.

Find out how to ‘donate the rebate’.

The Norfolk Community Foundation also provides grants of £2,000 to contribute towards the cost of running or establishing a Community Hot-Spot, which can be applied for by charities, grassroots community groups or community organisations looking to provide a warm space for people in their community.

Find out more about Community Hot-Spots and apply for a grant.

Cllr. Tim Adams, Leader of North Norfolk District Council, said:

“I welcome the Norfolk Community Foundation initiative to support Community-Hot Spots, otherwise known as Warm Hubs. Residents who can possibly support this important work will be helping families in their local communities who need additional help this winter during the living costs crisis.”