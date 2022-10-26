Packed Newly-Refurbished Playground in Fetcham Opens in Style – Latest news from Mole Valley District Council

Over a hundred local children and parents kick-started the October half term in style by coming along to Mole Valley District Council and Kompan’s official opening of the refurbished playground at Cock Lane Recreation Ground in Fetcham on Friday 21 October 2022.

Now boasting a new range of fun and inclusive equipment for children of all abilities to enjoy following a £90,000 overhaul, the official opening gave a small glimpse into the enjoyment the brand new playground will bring local residents and visitors to the site. Funding for Mole Valley Distrcit Council’s (MVDC) extensive refurbishment project came from its Neighbourhood Fund (previously known as Neighbourhood Community Infrastructure Levy).

Mole Valley District Council’s Chairman, Councillor Paul Potter, and Cabinet Member for Leisure and Tourism, Councillor David Draper, were joined by Fetcham’s Local Members for the ceremonial ribbon cutting to declare the playground official open in front of children and parents. Kompan, the play company that MVDC appointed to carry out the refurbishment, brought goody bags for children to add to the celebratory atmosphere.

Over a hundred children who came to the official opening took little time to test out the new range of traditional and sensory equipment, including a large climbing and multi-play area, a large slide, swings, musical chimes and a rain wheel.

Cabinet Member for Leisure and Tourism, Councillor David Draper, said: “It was a joy to see so many local residents take the time to show their support and come to our official opening. It became evident very quickly what a fantastic facility the refurbished playground is, and how important it will be for so many for years to come. It was a privilege to open the playground alongside the Chairman and local Members and I would like to thank Kompan for everything being ready in time to start the school holidays in the best possible way for so many.”