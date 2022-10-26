Remembrance Events taking place in the Carlisle area

10/11/2022 – 13/11/2022 Export event Event date: Event Location: Carlisle Cemetery // Carlisle Greenmarket // St Cuthbert’s Church // Rickerby Park // The Lanes Shopping Centre

Round-up of Carlisle commemorative events 2022

A series of events will be held in the Carlisle area in the build up to Armistice Day.

Laying of Poppy Crosses on War Graves in Carlisle Cemetery (the Service will be held at the World War One Memorial)

Thursday 10 November: starting at 11am

The Mayor of Carlisle, Cllr Mike Mitchelson is inviting the public to join him at a short service to lay Poppy Crosses on War Graves in Carlisle Cemetery. This is the culmination of the laying of over 300 crosses on every War Grave in the cemetery and a total of 400 in the various cemeteries in Carlisle.

Armistice Day – City Memorial, City Centre (Carlisle Greenmarket)

Friday 11 November: 11am

The Mayor of Carlisle, Cllr Mike Mitchelson will join veterans at the City War Memorial to mark the two minutes’ silence for Armistice Day. The Remembrance Service will involve veterans and local school children.

Festival of Remembrance

Friday 11 November: doors open at 6.30pm for 7pm event

The event will be held at St Cuthbert’s Church and is a ticketed event. Tickets are free of charge and are available from the Carlisle Tourist Information Centre.

Remembrance Sunday – City Memorial, City Centre (Carlisle Greenmarket)

Sunday 13 November: 11am

The Mayor of Carlisle, Cllr Mike Mitchelson will lead the Remembrance Day Wreath-Laying Ceremony, when the Two Minutes’ Silence will be observed, and a Wreath will be laid by the Mayor. Former servicemen and women are invited to form up at Paternoster Row at 10.30am ready to march to the War Memorial in Greenmarket for the service. Those wishing to lay wreaths should report to the Crown and Mitre between 10.15am and 10.30am. All welcome.

The County Remembrance Service – Cenotaph, Rickerby Park

Sunday 13 November: 2.30pm

The Chair of Cumbria County Council, Cllr Andy Connell will join the Lord Lieutenant, High Sheriff and other dignitaries including the Mayor of Carlisle, Cllr Mike Mitchelson to attend a Remembrance Day Wreath-Laying Ceremony, organised by The Royal British Legion (Cumberland and Westmorland County Branch) and Cumbria County Council. All welcome to attend.

Remembrance is not just about those who fought in the two World Wars of the last century, but also about those involved in the many conflicts worldwide since 1945, and those still fighting today. It is about learning from the past and resolving to make the world a better place to live in the future.

Poppy Appeal

The Royal British Legion Carlisle and Stanwix branch will be operating a Poppy Shop in The Lanes Shopping Centre from Saturday 29 October to Saturday 12 November, daily from 10am to 5pm, Sundays 12pm to 4pm.

They will be located at 4 Grapes Lanes, near to Muffin Break.

You can purchase something from their range of Poppy Shop goods and/or make a donation to the Poppy Appeal.