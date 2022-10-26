Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service is reminding people to stay safe while staying warm this winter.

With the weather turning colder, the service is urging people to make sure boilers, fires and chimneys, heaters and electrical appliances are regularly maintained and used correctly.

Each year the service attends several chimney fires, which can spread and have devastating consequences. If you do have a fire, ensure your chimney is cleaned regularly by a registered chimney sweep and get certification, and only burn what your fire is designed to.

Faulty boilers are also a serious hazard in the home and can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning, which can be fatal. Boilers should be serviced regularly to make sure they are safe. This can save lives, as well as save you money in the long-run if faults are identified and fixed early.

As temperatures drop, people are being urged to use heaters and electrical appliances, such as electric blankets, safely. Never leave heaters unattended and make sure they are kept away from other objects in the home, including furniture and textiles. If you are using an electric blanket, especially if it has been stored a long time, it should be tested by a qualified electrician to ensure it is safe.

Scott Brown, Prevention Lead at Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We know this is a worrying time for many and people may be looking at ways to cut costs. What we don’t want to see is people putting themselves and their families in danger by doing so.

“In particular, we urge that people ensure their boilers and their fires and chimneys are properly maintained.

“If you are lighting fires this winter, make sure your chimney is swept, use a fire guard and never use petrol or paraffin to light your fire. You should also make sure that your boiler is serviced regularly by a professional to keep you and your family safe.

“And of course, check you have a working smoke alarm on each level of your home and a carbon monoxide alarm. Remember to test them regularly and replace the batteries if required. They really do save lives.”

You can find more advice about fire safety in the home on the Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service website.

