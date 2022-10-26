Work gets underway to create a Winter Wonderland at Northernhay Gardens

Exeter’s Northernhay Gardens is now closed to the public as work gets underway to set up the Winter Wonderland event.

The Gardens will reopen for Armistice Day, November 11, from 9am to 3pm, as well as for the Remembrance Service, on Sunday November 13, from 9am to 1pm.

Both the entrances at Queen’s Street and Northernhay Place will be open to allow people to attend the Remembrance events.

Exeter’s Winter Wonderland offers family fun with rides and attractions including a real ice rink, a wide variety of locally-sourced festive refreshments and a giant Santa’s Grotto. New this year is a mini Christmas Market.

Winter Wonderland takes place in Northernhay Gardens from 17 November to 2 January, and is open daily from 11am to 10pm, except Christmas Day.

Entry is free, with tickets available to purchase for the Ice Rink and Santa’s Grotto also available to book online.