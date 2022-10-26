Youth Hub Devon providing vital support to more young people

Gabrielle from Axminster



175 young people have been helped into employment, education and training with support from Youth Hub Devon.

Among them is Gabrielle, from Axminster, who couldn’t decide what career path to take. Working with Tilly Shoesmith, from ROC College, and Tom Moodey, from Youth Hub Devon, she has now gone back into education at Yeovil College.

Gabrielle said: “Tom explained things really well and made it easier to know what to expect from different courses.

“It has been really refreshing to work alongside someone who is so passionate and who truly believes in the people he is helping. So, thank you Tom!”

Tilly Shoesmith, Student Support at ROC College, said: “I have had an extremely positive experience working with Youth Hub Devon, Tom has a wealth of knowledge and has provided us with a lot of information that has helped Gabrielle to get to where she is now. Tom has helped me with Gabrielle by empowering her and giving her the confidence to follow her dreams, I believe Tom has played a huge part in Gabrielle enrolling at Yeovil College.”

Youth Hub Devon has supported 413 young people through a mixture of advice, CV writing, interview skill support, confidence building, signposting to other services and more. 175 of these young people are now in education, employment, or training.

Youth Hub Devon is funded by Devon County Council and Exeter City Council (Exeter Works).

ROC college is a non-mainstream college, that supports young people through post 16 education on a 1:1 basis.

Councillor Rufus Gilbert, Cabinet Member for Economic Recovery and Skills, said: “It’s excellent to see another young person achieve a successful outcome from Youth Hub Devon. Gabrielle is one of hundreds of young people who have successfully turned to the Youth Hub team for help and advice on options for employment, training and education. With their knowledge and support, Youth Hub Devon is enabling young people to take positive steps toward their future careers. “From the inception of Youth Hub Devon to today I have been incredibly impressed with its impact on the young people it supports. From supporting the government kickstart scheme, to getting young people into not just an opportunity they need but want, Youth Hub Devon has become an essential part of skills and employment in Devon.”

Tom Moodey, Youth Hub Coordinator, said: “We’re incredibly excited for Gabrielle and her journey back into education. Youth Hub Devon is proud to be connecting young people with the right education providers, support services and employers, as well as providing direct advice.

“With many young people still affected by the pandemic, whether that be through making different choices, or through the impact on their learning experiences, we are able to help them join up the journey back into education, training, or the workplace.”

Councillor Duncan Wood, Lead Councillor for Climate Change, said: “Exeter Works has supported Youth Hub Devon since its conception. It’s very rewarding to hear that the young people being supported, are moving into education or work. Exeter City Council is seeing the impact of Youth Hub Devon and Exeter Works in supporting people and businesses in the challenges they are currently facing.”

Get in contact with Youth Hub Devon to get support, or if you can help support young people into employment.