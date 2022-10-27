Children in need of protection benefit from ‘strong front door services’ – Ofsted

Children in Hackney who are in need of help and protection benefit from ‘strong front door services that help to ensure they receive the right support at the right time’, according to Ofsted inspectors following a focused visit to the Council in September.

In a letter to Jacquie Burke, Hackney Council’s Group Director for Children and Education, inspectors praised ‘committed and skilled’ staff, ‘timely and effective’ action for children at immediate risk and ‘significant financial investment in youth services to address the risk of serious youth violence’.

Inspectors recognised that workforce challenges – present across the social care sector – have had an impact on some caseloads and the timeliness of some assessments, however they noted that ‘most children’s assessments… are comprehensive, child-focused and analytical’, with ‘children’s experiences, safety and welfare… key components in these assessments’.

They said that staff ‘feel supported’ through the implementation of new practices, with a ‘focus on an anti-racist, trauma-informed and systemic approach to practice’.

Young Hackney, the Council’s youth service, was praised in the letter from inspectors, who said its ‘targeted support service helps to divert, disrupt and prevent young people’s involvement in gangs, exploitation and serious youth violence’.

The visit identified three areas for improvement: social work caseloads, minimising delays, and ensuring that social workers record reflective feedback from managers in case notes.

Source link