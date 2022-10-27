Dr Rose to give webinar to Bath and North East Somerset Council

Speaking to Bath and Northeast Somerset Council early years professionals on the 15 November, Norland Principal Dr Janet Rose will be discussing ‘Self-regulation and Emotionally Friendly Spaces in the Early Years – Supporting Behaviour and Wellbeing in Young Children.’

Within her discussion, Janet will discuss the neuroscience behind the development of self-regulation in young children and how being in emotionally friendly spaces can improve the behaviour and wellbeing of young children. This talk offers practical evidence-based strategy to support a child in their development of self-regulation skills.

The talk will be held via Zoom at 6:30pm, Tuesday 15 November 2022.