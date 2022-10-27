Free Events, Low-Cost Activities and Warm Places to go Planned for Barnsley Town Centre this Autumn

As Halloween approaches, Barnsley Council is orchestrating a programme of free and low-cost events to continue driving activity in the town centre throughout October.

Encouraging people to visit the town centre as the weather gets colder, Barnsley Council is putting on several Halloween workshops between Tuesday 25 and Saturday 29 October.

The Glass Works will play host to pumpkin-carving workshops, which will be delivered in Barnsley Market by Sand in Your Eye (SIYE) artists over the course of three days (27, 28 and 29 October). Free and bookable sessions are available at 10.45am, 11.45am, 1.00pm, 2.00pm and 3.00pm each day.

These workshops will take place upstairs inside the market, adjacent to the Tiny Tarn play area. Online bookings are going to be available soon so keep an eye out to make sure you get a place when they go live.

As part of the family festivities, live giant pumpkin carving will also take place downstairs in the May Day Green entrance.

Elsewhere in The Glass Works, the Library at the Lightbox will be hosting free activities this spooky season on set days from 10.00am until 11.00am. These include a Haunted House Crafts session on 25 October and a Halloween Bunting Craft workshop on 28 October.

The library now has their #PublicLivingRoom up and running as part of a national initiative started by Camerados. Public Living Rooms are spaces with no agenda where people can relax, connect with others and be themselves.

The Public Living Room at Library at the Lightbox will be open during normal library opening hours room on the ground floor. The project has been well-received, especially as people find ways to cope with the ongoing difficulties this winter, and the library are looking forward to working with Camerados to offer spaces in their branch libraries as well.

Brick by Brick, a free exhibition at Barnsley Museums Gallery @ The Glass Works, displays the work of 18 artists, designers and photographers who use LEGO® bricks as their inspiration. Running from 1 October to 8 January, there will be a whole host of free family activities taking place alongside, including LEGO® displays to be found across the town centre.

Sir Steve Houghton, CBE, Leader of Barnsley Council, said: “The Glass Works continues to be a hub of activity in the town centre and footfall has been outstanding through the spring and summer months. However, we are aware that as we head towards the colder months there are immense concerns over the impact of the cost-of-living crisis and energy costs in our communities.

“We are delivering a variety of free and affordable activities and warm community spaces – keeping community at the heart of what we do, ensuring the town centre remains busy as we support all our great businesses.”

Easily accessible parking is available throughout the town centre.