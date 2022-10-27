Hull young people win national The Voice Award

Young people from Hull representing Young Voices Influencing Care have won a national The Voice Award.

Four young people, representatives of Hull’s Young Voices Influencing Care group, attended the event in Manchester run by Coram Voice on 25 October.

Hull’s nomination for the Dream On animation and a podcast produced by young people about the impact of changes in social workers, saw them win The Voice Award. The podcast and animation have both helped shape social work practice and are used in training for children’s social workers.

Dream On animation created with young people from Hull Young Voices Influencing Care, produced by My Pockets –

The film premiered at Hull City Hall in June, and has been shared and supported by the Chair the Independent Review of Children’s Social Care – Josh MacAlister and the UK’s Chief Social Worker Isabelle Trowler.

Councillor Linda Tock, Portfolio Holder for children’s services said: “This group of young people have had such an influence on how we provide care for looked after children. I’m delighted that their work has been recognised through this national award.

“The ceremony was also a great chance for some of Hull’s young people to meet others from across the country who are also working to continually improve how looked after children are supported.”