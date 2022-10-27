Join our Black History Month event, hosted by CNTW’s Cultural Diversity Staff Network

Friday, 28 October 2022

1pm to 5pm (doors open 12 noon)

Hybrid event:

Join via Microsoft Teams from 1pm, or come along to the Stephenson Room at the Crowne Plaza Hotel (Forth St, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 3SA) from 12 noon

Our Black History Month event is taking place on Friday 28 October, and our Trust’s Cultural Diversity Staff Network would like to extend an invite to everyone.

The event is a hybrid event, so you have the option to join us in person or on Teams.

You can either join via Microsoft Teams from 1pm, or come along to the Stephenson Room at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Newcastle from 12 noon. (The hotel is just behind Central Station in Newcastle, easily accessible by public transport.)

A warm welcome awaits you with a Caribbean steel band greeting you on arrival, where you can have a chance to meet people and chat until the event begins at 1pm.

A pre-event lunch will be provided between 12noon and 1pm where you will be able to sample cuisines which celebrate Black History.

The theme for the month this year is “Black Health and Wellness”, which will recognise the achievements of Black health and wellness practitioners.

We are delighted to announce that Ije McDougall, UK civil service HR employment law expert, chairperson and CEO of the Kairos initiative and magistrate for the UK ministry of justice will be joining us as a speaker.

A British Nigerian, Ije knows first hand the importance of inclusion and the realities of extremism. Ije is well-versed in the challenges that people of minority face in the UK and raises awareness of injustice prevalent in society. She is a passionate speaker on self-doubt, imposter syndrome, identity and self-realisation.

Also joining us is Dr Adam Rutherford, a scientist, writer and broadcaster. He is a frequent contributor to The Guardian newspaper and hosts the BBC Radio 4 programme Inside Science.

He has authored several books including How to argue with a racist: What our genes do (and don’t) say about human difference and The dark history and troubling present of eugenics.

Come along and join us for what promises to be an interesting and enjoyable event to celebrate Black History Month.