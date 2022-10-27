MA students celebrate work in art showcase

Masters students from the University of Bedfordshire recently celebrated their work and achievements in a creative end-of-year Degree Show.

The ‘Provenance’ Degree Show, curated by Art & Design students from the University’s School of Arts & Creative Industries, was put on display at Luton’s Alexon Building at the start of term.

The fortnight-long exhibition was open to staff, students and the general public, with final-year students showcasing a variety of creative work including fashion pieces, sculptures and paintings.

Graduating student Jakub Rotika showcased a sound sculpture – a piece of artwork that emits noise to encourage the audience to interact with the work.

Jakub spoke about his work, saying: “This Degree Show is the third group show I have had the pleasure of putting together while at University. Over the course of three semesters, I researched ways of utilising sound as a medium outside of musical context, and this ongoing research project addresses a variety of themes linked to the phenomenon of sound in modern culture.”

Dr Carlota Larrea, the Head of School of Arts & Creative Industries, congratulated the students on their showcase: “We celebrate student work, and public exhibitions are not only part of the professional practice firmly embedded in our courses, but also part of the community engagement that we care about very much. This MA group has been remarkable in their ambition and their diversity of form and content.”

The ‘Provenance’ exhibition is the second degree show put on by the School of Arts & Creative Industries this year, following the ‘Legacy’ degree show in May.

Dr Janet Emmanuel, MA Portfolio Lead, added: “This cohort of graduating students have been diverse, with artists tackling issues including genocide, politics, and a sustainable earth in creative and often thought-provoking ways, with humour and a level of professionalism that allows them to exhibit at an international level.”