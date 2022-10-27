Overnight clean-up of the A338 Spur Road this autumn

The A338 is to get its twice-yearly clean-up from the end of October 2022.

Grass cutting, gully cleaning, road sweeping and litter picking will take place on the spur road from the Ashley Heath, Ringwood roundabout to the Cooper Dean, Bournemouth roundabout.

The works will be carried out over four nights (9pm to 6am) from Monday 31 October.

The road will be closed from 9pm southbound on 31 October and 1 November, and from 9pm northbound on 2 November and 3 November. Diversion routes will be signposted.

Dorset Council and BCP Council undertake the work twice a year so drivers can benefit from cleaner journeys, while the environment is protected from pollution. The night-time closure helps keep disruption to a minimum.

Dorset Council will be carrying out the clean-up and grass cutting work. Traffic management and diversions will be managed by BCP Council.

Cllr Ray Bryan, Portfolio Holder for Highways, Travel and Environment for Dorset Council, said: “The closure of the road overnight helps protect our crews who will be working hard to clean up the road, so we thank all the road users in advance for their understanding.

“This twice-yearly deep-clean makes the A338 safer for drivers and helps protect the natural environment from the litter that is sadly dumped on the roadside. Not only is this rubbish dangerous and unsightly, but it can pollute the soil and ultimately water courses.”

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journey during these nightworks, for example if they are travelling to Bournemouth airport for a late night or early morning flight.