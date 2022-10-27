Response from Doncaster Safeguarding Children Partnership

Doncaster Safeguarding Children Partnership (DSCP) has today (Wednesday October 26) issued an update regarding the ongoing complex abuse investigation (Operation Lemur Alpha) referenced in the ‘National review into safeguarding children with disabilities and complex health needs in residential settings’ which has been published by the Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel.

In February last year, Doncaster Safeguarding Children Partnership received 12 whistleblowing allegations regarding two private children’s homes owned by the Hesley Group that operated in the borough. The Partnership took swift and decisive action to investigate these allegations and safeguard the children in the homes Shortly afterwards, it was agreed that the thresholds for a complex abuse investigation had been met.

Since March 2021, a dedicated Investigation Management Group comprised of social care, health specialists and South Yorkshire Police colleagues, has been working on uncovering the scale and nature of abuse and harm experienced by children and young adults whilst residing in the care of three provisions owned by the Hesley Group (Fullerton House, Wilsic Hall and Wheatley House), during 2018-2021.

The investigation teams are putting children’s experiences at the heart of their work, focusing on the journey of each child or young adult through all parts of the safeguarding system and truly understanding all of their individual complex needs. Due to the scale and complexity of the investigation, it is not anticipated that the initial phase will be complete until early 2024.

Commenting on the complex abuse investigation and the national review, Riana Nelson, Doncaster Council’s Director of Children, Young People and Families and member of the DSCP said:

“We must do all we can as corporate parents to protect and support our children and young people. We took immediate action following the whistleblowing allegations and were deeply concerned that what happened in Doncaster could be replicated up and down the country. For this reason, I approached the Chair of the Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel last year and asked them to consider a National Review based on what we were uncovering in Doncaster. I am thankful that the Panel agreed to do this and I welcome the publishing of the national phase 1 report which places urgent action on all local authorities to ensure that children with complex needs and disabilities living in similar children’s homes are safe and well.

“How and where children and young people with complex needs are cared for needs to be looked at nationally and we, the Doncaster Safeguarding Children Partnership , have worked very closely with the National Panel to share our learning and we will continue to do so on phase 2 of the report.

“I understand that many families who have children with complex needs and are receiving residential care will be alarmed at the findings of this national review. Please be reassured that strong and concise action has taken place at a local level and procedures are in place to protect both children and adults living both locally and further afield.”

Andrew Russell, Chief Nurse at the NHS South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) in Doncaster (formerly the Doncaster Clinical Commissioning Group – CCG) and member of the Doncaster Safeguarding Partnership, said:

“We fully support the investigation and welcome this interim report. As a member of the Safeguarding Partnership, we will continue to work together to ensure the safety and welfare of all children in our care across the Doncaster city region. This will always be the partnership’s top priority.”

South Yorkshire Police Detective Chief Inspector Phil Etheridge, Senior Investigating Officer for Operation Lemur Alpha, said: “I understand members of the public will be concerned by this investigation and want to assure you that we are doing all we can, as part of the partnership, to address the issues that have been raised.

“Since Operation Lemur Alpha launched we have been working hard to identify whether any children, young people or adults suffered any experiences at these settings which would meet the threshold for criminal investigation.

“These facilities offered care provision for people who have extremely complex needs. We and our partners have been working with a number of specialist agencies to ensure all of these individuals have a voice in our investigation, and that those voices are heard.”

The Doncaster Safeguarding Children Partnership is a statutory body consisting of senior representatives of all partner agencies and organisations working together to safeguard children and young people in Doncaster.

FAQs

What is a complex abuse investigation?

The definition of a Complex Abuse Investigation is: ‘Complex (organised or multiple) abuse may be defined as abuse involving one or more abusers and number of children or adults (related or non-related). One or more of the abusers involved may be using an institutional framework or position of authority where children or adults are suffering abuse.’

Is this different than the criminal investigation?

The investigation is being conducted concurrently by a dedicated Investigation Management Group and South Yorkshire Police. SYP are assessing the information provided to them by the IMG for criminality, the IMG are also looking at areas of bad practice and policy.

Where are the children now who were in the 3 settings?

The majority of children who were placed in the settings were not from Doncaster, however, Doncaster Safeguarding Partnership were extremely proactive to put immediate assurances in place on the safety of children in the provision as soon as whistle blowing allegations were received. A number of these happened before the OFSTED interventions. Children were initially removed from the settings in March 2021 following direction to do so from OFSTED, children were all found alternative placements by their home Local Authorities.

How do you know they are safe?

One of the key reasons the Doncaster Safeguarding Children’s Partnership approached the Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel and suggested they do a full national review on the findings that were coming from Doncaster, was there were concerns that some of the failures that had happened locally could be taking place nationally. One of the immediate outcomes from the national review has been for the Panel to issue an urgent action to all Local Authorities. Doncaster Safeguarding Children’s Partnership has completed this urgent action and is as assured as possible that all Doncaster children placed in similar settings are safe.