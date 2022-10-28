Bursary holder Olivia shares how she funds her studies

How do you fund your studies?

When I was applying to Norland, I was advised to apply for the Emily Ward Bursary scheme to help me to overcome my financial difficulties.

When I first found out that I had been offered a bursary from Norland, I felt very relieved knowing that I was able to come to Norland without having to worry about the tuition fees. It took a weight off my shoulders. The bursary has enabled me to earn money at my part-time job at the weekend to save for my second-year fees.

Not only has it reassured me financially, but it has reassured and helped my mum who is a single parent to me and my little sister. Knowing that I was going to be receiving financial support throughout my studies has taken a great strain off us and helped me to achieve my dream of becoming a Norland Nanny. I’m very grateful for receiving this bursary.

I also took a year out of education to work full-time at a supermarket, which has been the best decision I’ve made to overcome any financial difficulties before starting at Norland. When I moved to Bath, I was able to transfer from the supermarket in Cornwall to Bath which gave me a part-time job to keep me financially secure while studying. This meant I could save throughout my first year of studying to fund my studies.

Prior to coming to Norland, I saved £6,500 which enabled me to pay my first-year tuition fees and have some money saved for my second-year fees.

Recently, I signed up to the Marvellous Babysitting app, which is only available to current Norland students and Norlanders, as fully qualified Norland graduates are known. The app will allow me to fund my studies by babysitting for families in and around Bath throughout term time and will also give me more experience working with children. [Last year, some students earned £2,000 through the Marvellous Babysitting app, with more than £65,000 paid out to students and Norlanders].

In my second year, I’ll aim to use the app monthly if not more, as there are many opportunities to choose from in and around Bath. However, I’ll plan my jobs around my academic work, so I can achieve the best possible grades for the Norland degree and diploma. I’m also looking forward to using the job shop this year and will be more proactive in applying for these roles.

What financial advice would you give to prospective students considering Norland?

The advice I would give to prospective students and applicants about overcoming the financial hurdles of studying at Norland would be to apply for the Emily Ward Bursary scheme to see if you are eligible, as the bursary has helped me significantly to fund my studies. Apply for the government student loans, as this has helped to cover some of my tuition fee costs and supported me with my living costs.

There are many part-time jobs available in Bath for students to work to fund their studies and living costs. Finally, make sure to budget your finances so you have an idea of what you can spend weekly as this has helped me this year to save up enough to fund my second and third-year fees.