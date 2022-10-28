Depot demolition marks another landmark in housing and regeneration plans

Hartlepool Borough Council’s push to create more new homes for affordable rent has reached a further milestone as demolition starts on its former depot in Lynn Street.

The clearance – together with the recent demolition of the nearby former Market Hotel and the upcoming demolition of the Council drug and alcohol centre in Whitby Street – paves the way for building a total of 48 Council-owned properties – a mix of 4, 3 and 2 bedroom houses and 2 bedroom bungalows.

The development comes within the Innovation and Skills Quarter, placing the new residents at the heart of an area which is undergoing an exciting transformation and opening up new opportunities.

The £1.85m demolition and remediation work on the sites is being funded from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities’ Brownfield Housing Fund, which is administered by the Tees Valley Mayor and Combined Authority.

The construction of the new homes – which is expected to start in the spring – is being funded by the Council with the help of £1.87m grant support from Homes England.

Councillor Shane Moore, Bev Bearne and Amy Waller, the Council’s Principal Housing Officer (Place), watch the start of demolition on the former depot

Councillor Shane Moore, Leader of the Council, said: “We are committed to supporting and encouraging the provision of affordable Council-owned housing across the borough and we’re delighted to mark this further milestone.

“We are very grateful to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and Homes England for their financial support.

“This is the second fully-owned housing regeneration scheme the Council will have delivered recently in the town and we’re really looking forward to the start of construction.

“Once again, it’s further proof that it really is the best time to live, work and invest in the town.”

Bev Bearne, the Council’s Assistant Director (Development and Growth) added: “We’re bringing a residential offer to an area which is likely to see significant development alongside the provision of the new Northern Film and TV Studios.

“So we’re really excited to see how the two elements dovetail together and how residents benefit from all the opportunities we are delivering, not just from housing but in terms of jobs and growth of the economy.”

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “I’m delighted to be continuing the rollout of funding to help regenerate our towns and communities. This demolition and the housing to replace it will breathe new life into Hartlepool. We’re working to make the town a great place to live and work with the exciting Innovation and Skills Quarter.

“When this and other transformational projects are complete, people across Teesside, Hartlepool and Darlington will be able to see a real and long-lasting change.”