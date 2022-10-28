Generous Gavin hits £100,000 fundraising milestone for QEH – QEH Media Hub

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn’s (QEH) most dedicated independent fundraiser has now raised £100,000 for hospital’s Cancer Care & Treatment Fund.

Gavin English, from Docking in Norfolk, has donated a further £12,000 to QEH bringing his grand total to £100,000.

Today, Thursday 27 October 2022, Acting Chair, Graham Ward, and Acting CEO, Alice Webster, presented Gavin with a certificate to mark this incredible milestone and thanked his enormously for his continued efforts and generosity.

From left: Graham Ward, Acting Chair, Gavin English, and Alice Webster, Acting CEO

Gavin committed to raising money for QEH after being given the task by his late wife Frances before she died in 2013 following treatment at the hospital.

Since then, he has been fundraising at car boot sales and supermarkets across Norfolk, and his latest milestone works out at almost £1,000 a month for nine years.

Gavin said: “This is such an important thing for me and I honestly don’t know what I would do without it – I will continue to fundraise forever and a day.

“I am incredibly grateful to the staff at QEH – who I have often said are ‘angles dressed and doctors and nurses’. It was them who gave Frances and me an extra fifteen months together, and every single day of that was so precious to us”.

Francis and Gavin on holiday in Australia circa. 2008

Gavin and Frances were married for 56 years and have two children, Raymond and Belinda, and four grandchildren. Anthony, Alan, Rebecca and Christopher.

In 2019 Gavin attend a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace with his daughter Belinda, after a successful nomination from QEH as a thank you for his excellent work for the hospital.

From left: Raymond, Francis, Belinda and Gavin

Graham Ward, Acting Chair at QEH, said: “Gavin is a tremendous ambassador for the hospital, and we are exceptionally grateful for him and everything he does for the Trust.

“He has worked tirelessly fundraising for QEH’s Cancer Care & Treatment Fund, and it was my great privilege to meet him today and see him presented with this certificate.”

Alice Webster, Acting CEO at QEH, added: “Gavin is a true superstar, and we are eternally grateful to him and the amazing work he continues to do for QEH. I know his wife Frances would be incredibly proud of what he has achieved.

“The support of people like Gavin helps us to improve lives by improving patient outcomes and care.”

