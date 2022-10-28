Investment Zones – Expression of Interest submission published

On Friday 14 October, Dorset Council submitted three Expressions of Interest to Government for potential Investment Zones (IZ) in Dorset.

Several sites were considered, and Weymouth, Portland, and Wool were put forward given their planning policy base within the Local Plan or their proximity to the existing Innovation Park.

Following enquiries, we have published the Expression of Interest submission. The document contains specific information we provided to Government, with minor changes to formatting and the removal of redundant text. It should also be noted there were word count restrictions and specific Yes / No responses to certain questions.

The Council considered the government guidance when making Investment Zone submissions. We considered that sites within the adopted Local Plan or where opportunity existed for expansion of existing sites would have a greater chance of success.

This Expression of Interest does not represent any formal commitment currently by either Government or Dorset Council.

We are yet to see to see details of the next phase of the process but when we do, we will consider their implications and assess the potential benefits and downsides of any IZ, including any environmental considerations.

We consider that IZ’s may be an opportunity to support our local economy by creating new business opportunities and the jobs that come with them. We believe this sits well with our economic objectives set out in our Council Plan and Economic Growth Strategy. However, we understand the need to balance this opportunity against the Council’s commitments extending from our Climate and Ecological Emergency declaration and related strategy and action plan.

View/download the Dorset Council Investment Zone Expression of Interest submission document.