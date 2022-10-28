Last chance to tell us how you feel about your local pharmacy – Newsroom

Residents and people working in Croydon have a few more days left to tell the council if your community pharmacy meets your health needs.

We want more people to take part in a consultation which ends on Saturday 29 October, to let us know if your pharmacy provides the right services for you and your family.

If you feel unwell or need health advice, local pharmacies are often where you first go for help, whether it’s to collect your medication, to treat a minor condition or for other health advice like quitting smoking, vaccinations, blood pressure and cholesterol monitoring. This is your last chance to fill out the form in the consultation and tell us about your experiences at your pharmacy and whether you think improvements are needed.

All local authority health and wellbeing boards have to review pharmacy services in their areas. The feedback from the consultation will be used by the council, NHS, and the south west London Integrated Care Board to identify gaps in services or improvements for community pharmacy services in the borough. It will also be used in decisions about new pharmacies or a change of premises.

“Community pharmacies in Croydon are essential for our healthcare and to support us to feel better. You have just a few days left to tell us if community pharmacies in Croydon meet the needs of local people. We are keen for more people to share their views to make sure that we can identify any gaps and improve this valuable local health service.”

Councillor Yvette Hopley, cabinet member for health and adult social care

The consultation can be found at www.getinvolved.croydon.gov.uk/pharmacy, where residents can share their views.