National Highways to begin A63 Myton Bridge repair work

National Highways has announced it will be carrying out major repairs on Myton Bridge from next week to create safer and better journeys for the future.

The swing bridge, which carries the A63 over the River Hull, will undergo restorative work, including bearing replacement, resurfacing, bridge joint work, waterproofing and barrier and lighting improvements.

Work will begin on the structure, which is owned by National Highways, on Wednesday 2 November. It is currently expected to be complete in Autumn 2023.

Elvis Agbodo, National Highways Project Manager, said: “Once the repairs are complete, this will improve safety and reduce the need for future closures for emergency repairs as well as creating better journeys for people who visit, live and work in Hull.

“Over the past couple of years, there have been faults on the bridge, which have required lane closures to fix them safely. It is vitally important major repairs are carried out now to prevent further, longer-term disruption.”

Once the site has been prepared for the work, a contraflow system will be put in place to allow traffic to flow while repairs are ongoing.

A contraflow system separates traffic into different lanes across both carriageways to keep the road open and moving freely. In this instance, there will be two lanes of traffic running in each direction, with three lanes on the westbound approach, and one lane on the eastbound approach.

National Highways’ diagram illustrating how the contraflow system will keep traffic flowing

Mr Agbodo added: “Throughout the work, we will need to put in place some overnight closures to complete resurfacing and joint works. We may also have to put occasional weekend closures in place to replace the bridge bearings.”

Closures and diversions

As part of the A63 Castle Street improvement scheme, overnight closures have already been scheduled on the A63 between Daltry Street Interchange and Roger Millward Way roundabout from Monday 31 October for three weeks.

The closures will be in place Monday to Friday from 8pm until 6am. To help minimise disruption around the area, the planned closures will be used to prepare the site for the Myton Bridge work on Wednesday 2 November and Thursday 3 November.

During the overnight closures, all side roads between the points of Daltry Street Interchange and Roger Millward Way roundabout will also be closed. A fully signed diversion will be in place.

Once the site is prepared, the contraflow system will be installed overnight on Wednesday 16 November and Thursday 17 November.

This work cannot be completed in adverse weather conditions. Updates will be shared on the National Highways website and social media channels.

Mr Agbodo added: “We are working closely with our colleagues on the A63 Castle Street site and the local authority to ensure we keep disruption to a minimum. We advise people planning to travel in this area to leave extra time for their journeys.

“We are mindful this work may cause some disruption around the local area, but we aim to keep traffic flowing and get the work completed as efficiently as possible. We would like to thank people for their while we complete our essential works.”

Further information

Further details about the closure can be found on National Highways’ Myton Swing Bridge scheme page or by following @HighwaysYorks on Twitter or National Highways Yorkshire on Facebook

If you would like to discuss this scheme, or need further information, please contact National Highways on 0300 123 5000 or email [email protected].