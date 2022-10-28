Parents and carers of young children encouraged to have their children vaccinated

Young child not feeling well. Photo by Vitolda Klein on Unsplash



The UK Health Security Agency, UKHSA, say that cases of flu have climbed quickly, indicating that the season has begun earlier than normal, and that they are seeing hospitalisations and ICU admissions rising fastest in children aged under 5 years old.

Vaccinations to protect against flu are down on last season. Just 12.1 per cent of two-year olds and 12.8 per cent of three-year olds have been vaccinated against flu this time, compared to 17.4 percent in two-year olds and 18.6 per cent in three-year olds last year.

Dr Mary Ramsay, Director of Public Health Programmes at the UKHSA, said: “Our latest data shows early signs of the anticipated threat we expected to face from flu this season. “We’re urging parents in particular not to be caught out as rates of hospitalisations and ICU admissions are currently rising fastest in children under five. “This will be a concern for many parents and carers of young children, and we urge them to take up the offer of vaccination for eligible children as soon as possible.”

The nasal spray flu vaccine is free on the NHS for:

children aged two or three on 31 August 2022

all primary school children (Reception to Year Six)

some secondary school aged children

children aged two to 17 years with long-term health conditions

You can arrange a flu jab for children aged between six months to two years (with a long-term condition) at your GP surgery. Similarly, children aged between two years and the start of primary school, can also get their flu vaccine via their GP surgery.

Children at primary school will be offered the flu vaccination through school, as will some secondary school-aged children in eligible groups.

Children in eligible school groups (with a long-term health condition) can access the flu vaccine via their school or their GP surgery.

And children who are home-schooled or not in mainstream education (same ages as those offered in eligible groups at school), can access the flu jab via their community clinic.

More information about children’s flu vaccine is available on the NHS website.

Information for adults about the flu vaccine is also available on the NHS website.