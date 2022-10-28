Park for free in Cornwall Council car parks on December 3

It will be free to park in all Cornwall Council pay and display and pay on exit car parks, and to use the Truro Park and Ride, on Small Business Saturday, which this year falls on Saturday, December 3.

Small Business Saturday, a national initiative now in its tenth year, is a grassroots, non-commercial campaign, which highlights small business success and encourages consumers to ‘shop local’ and support small businesses in their communities.

Cornwall Council cabinet portfolio holder for transport Philip Desmonde said:

“Cornwall has some fantastic high streets and Small Business Saturday is a good reminder for us all to get behind all the wonderful local businesses, enjoy cafes and restaurants and make a point of shopping local.

“And after Small Business Saturday, don’t forget, there are other ways to travel to our high streets rather than by car – we have significantly cut the cost of traveling by bus in Cornwall, with ticket options for unlimited daily and weekly travel. Why not leave the car at home and try out our fantastic buses instead?”

All Cornwall Council car parks are clearly branded, and there will be posters about the parking offer at charging points on the free parking day.

If the car park is one of the ‘pay on exit’ car parks, you should take a ticket from the entrance barrier as usual. When leaving the car park, please insert your ticket into the machine by the exit barrier. If you have only parked on the free parking day, the barrier will open to allow you to exit. If you have stayed for longer than the free parking day, any additional parking fee will need to be paid for before you drive up to the exit barrier.

