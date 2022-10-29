Saturday, October 29, 2022
County Durham and Darlington – Baby memorial service

Each year The Chaplains at County Durham and
Darlington NHS Foundation Trust invite parents living with a
pregnancy loss or the death of a baby to gather to remember their
child at special services.

The Chaplains based at Darlington Memorial
Hospital will be hosting this year’s Darlington event at Elm Ridge
Methodist Church, at 3pm, on Sunday 6th November
2022.

Kevin Tromans, Senior Chaplain, at County Durham &
Darlington NHS Foundation Trust, said, “Our services of remembrance
and thanksgiving are for anyone who has been affected by this very
sad experience, including wider families and regardless of whether
the loss was recent or in the more distant past.

“The service is an opportunity for families who have lost a baby
or infant in any way, but especially those who have suffered a
miscarriage, stillbirth, or neonatal loss, to gather together to
reflect, and to remember their little one.  Along with similar
services we also hold in Durham and Bishop Auckland, this is one of
the most important events in the Trust’s chaplaincy calendar.”

For information about future events in Bishop
Auckland and Durham, please contact the Chaplains at Bishop
Auckland Hospital on 01388 455451 and University Hospital of North
Durham on 0191 333 2183.








