County Durham and Darlington – Baby memorial service

Darlington3 hours agoCounty Durham and Darlington – Baby memorial serviceBy Regional News EditorIn Darlington0 Post Views: 88 Each year The Chaplains at County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust invite parents living with a pregnancy loss or the death of a baby to gather to remember their child at special services.The Chaplains based at Darlington Memorial Hospital will be hosting this year’s Darlington event at Elm Ridge Methodist Church, at 3pm, on Sunday 6th November 2022.Kevin Tromans, Senior Chaplain, at County Durham & Darlington NHS Foundation Trust, said, “Our services of remembrance and thanksgiving are for anyone who has been affected by this very sad experience, including wider families and regardless of whether the loss was recent or in the more distant past.“The service is an opportunity for families who have lost a baby or infant in any way, but especially those who have suffered a miscarriage, stillbirth, or neonatal loss, to gather together to reflect, and to remember their little one. Along with similar services we also hold in Durham and Bishop Auckland, this is one of the most important events in the Trust’s chaplaincy calendar.”For information about future events in Bishop Auckland and Durham, please contact the Chaplains at Bishop Auckland Hospital on 01388 455451 and University Hospital of North Durham on 0191 333 2183. Source link Show More Previous Post Barnsley parents encouraged to vaccinate toddlers against flu to avoid serious illness Next Post Croydon streets and parks to become healthier and greener with 500 new trees – NewsroomRelated Articles County Durham and Darlington – August Bank Holiday pharmacy opening hours for County Durham and Tees Valley (1) County Durham and Darlington – Mosaic generously donated to thank NHS staff for ‘extraordinary work’ during COVID-19 pandemic A potentially dangerous Request.Path value was detected from the client (&). County Durham and Darlington – Mayor’s fundraising paints a lovely picture County Durham and Darlington – Specialist rehabilitation chair donated to support critical care recovery County Durham and Darlington – Hospital visiting restrictions to ease