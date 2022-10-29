County Durham and Darlington – Baby memorial service

Each year The Chaplains at County Durham and

Darlington NHS Foundation Trust invite parents living with a

pregnancy loss or the death of a baby to gather to remember their

child at special services.

The Chaplains based at Darlington Memorial

Hospital will be hosting this year’s Darlington event at Elm Ridge

Methodist Church, at 3pm, on Sunday 6th November

2022.

Kevin Tromans, Senior Chaplain, at County Durham &

Darlington NHS Foundation Trust, said, “Our services of remembrance

and thanksgiving are for anyone who has been affected by this very

sad experience, including wider families and regardless of whether

the loss was recent or in the more distant past.

“The service is an opportunity for families who have lost a baby

or infant in any way, but especially those who have suffered a

miscarriage, stillbirth, or neonatal loss, to gather together to

reflect, and to remember their little one. Along with similar

services we also hold in Durham and Bishop Auckland, this is one of

the most important events in the Trust’s chaplaincy calendar.”

For information about future events in Bishop

Auckland and Durham, please contact the Chaplains at Bishop

Auckland Hospital on 01388 455451 and University Hospital of North

Durham on 0191 333 2183.















