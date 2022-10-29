Dorset Road Fix 2022 – November and December resurfacing sites
Dorset Highways maintenance gangs continue to repair road damage in the Dorset Council area.
To allow this work to take place safely, the area of the road being worked on will be closed. Daytime road closures are 9am to 4pm and night work is usually from 8pm to 6am.
We will do our best to keep you updated if our schedule of work changes.
Please note, this list includes the roads we are resurfacing. It doesn’t include third party work (such as Wessex Water repairs) or other planned roadworks. To find the latest roadworks and closures in your area, please visit our online map.
November
West Lane, Stoborough – 31 Oct and 1 Nov
road closed 9am to 4pm
Moreton Crossroads – 1 to 4 Nov
road closed 9am to 4pm
Watery Lane, Tincleton – 2 to 4 Nov
road closed 9am to 4pm
A35, Slepe – 7 to 8 Nov
road closed 8pm to 6am (1 night shift)
East Burton Road, Wool – 7 to 21 Nov
road closed 9am to 4pm
A35 Upton Bypass – 8 to 13 Nov
eastbound from the slip road leading to Upton Roundabout to the slip road leading to Upton Gateway Roundabout
lane 1 and slip roads will be closed 24/7 and lane 2 will be closed 8pm to 6am
Lewell to Woodsford – 14 to 17 Nov
road closed 9am to 4pm
Wimborne Road, Tarrant Keyneston – 16 to 22 Nov
9am to 4pm
St Georges Drive, Ferndown – 22 to 23 Nov
9am to 4pm
Harbour Way, Sherborne – 23 to 25 November
road closed 9am to 4pm
St Aldhelm’s Road, Sherborne – 24 to 25 November
road closed 9am to 4pm
December
B3091 Parsonage Lane Cranbourne – 28 Nov to 7 Dec
road closed 9am to 4pm
Parsonage Lane, Wimborne Saint Giles – 8 to 9 Dec
road closed 9am to 4pm
Stockwood Road, Chetnole – 12 to 16 Dec
road closed 9am to 4pm
Road maintenance
Using a variety of surface treatments ensures that more of Dorset Council’s roads get repaired with the budget available, compared to using resurfacing alone.
Please use our online form to report highway-related issues/damage. This goes directly to the local community highways officer for assessment.
You can use our online map to view all planned roadworks across the Dorset Council area.