Dorset Road Fix 2022 – November and December resurfacing sites

Dorset Highways maintenance gangs continue to repair road damage in the Dorset Council area.

To allow this work to take place safely, the area of the road being worked on will be closed. Daytime road closures are 9am to 4pm and night work is usually from 8pm to 6am.

We will do our best to keep you updated if our schedule of work changes.

Please note, this list includes the roads we are resurfacing. It doesn’t include third party work (such as Wessex Water repairs) or other planned roadworks. To find the latest roadworks and closures in your area, please visit our online map.

November

West Lane, Stoborough – 31 Oct and 1 Nov
road closed 9am to 4pm

Moreton Crossroads – 1 to 4 Nov
road closed 9am to 4pm

Watery Lane, Tincleton – 2 to 4 Nov
road closed 9am to 4pm

A35, Slepe – 7 to 8 Nov
road closed 8pm to 6am (1 night shift)

East Burton Road, Wool – 7 to 21 Nov
road closed 9am to 4pm

A35 Upton Bypass – 8 to 13 Nov
eastbound from the slip road leading to Upton Roundabout to the slip road leading to Upton Gateway Roundabout
lane 1 and slip roads will be closed 24/7 and lane 2 will be closed 8pm to 6am

Lewell to Woodsford – 14 to 17 Nov
road closed 9am to 4pm

Wimborne Road, Tarrant Keyneston – 16 to 22 Nov
9am to 4pm

St Georges Drive, Ferndown – 22 to 23 Nov
9am to 4pm

Harbour Way, Sherborne – 23 to 25 November
road closed 9am to 4pm

St Aldhelm’s Road, Sherborne – 24 to 25 November
road closed 9am to 4pm

December

B3091 Parsonage Lane Cranbourne – 28  Nov to 7 Dec
road closed 9am to 4pm

Parsonage Lane, Wimborne Saint Giles – 8 to 9 Dec
road closed 9am to 4pm

Stockwood Road, Chetnole – 12 to 16 Dec
road closed 9am to 4pm

Road maintenance

Using a variety of surface treatments ensures that more of Dorset Council’s roads get repaired with the budget available, compared to using resurfacing alone.

Please use our online form to report highway-related issues/damage. This goes directly to the local community highways officer for assessment.

You can use our online map to view all planned roadworks across the Dorset Council area.

