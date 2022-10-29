Help shape new Conservation Area Management Plans

Hartlepool Borough Council is inviting people to take part in a consultation to help shape the preparation of new Conservation Area Management Plans for the Headland and Seaton Carew Conservation Areas.



The work is being carried out on behalf of the Council by specialist consultants Purcell Architecture and is being funded by a grant from Historic England.

Purcell Architecture will be:

Reviewing the condition of the Conservation Areas and their boundaries

Updating the Conservation Area Appraisals

Identifying opportunities for enhancing the areas and working with partner organisations to help unlock the potential of key sites

Preparing new management plans, including feasibility studies for key sites, and drawing up guidance for owners and developers

There are several ways people can find out more and take part in the consultation:

Online at yoursay.hartlepool.gov.uk where there is a short presentation and a quick questionnaire

where there is a short presentation and a quick questionnaire Come along to a ‘pop in’ session on Tuesday 1st November in Seaton Carew Library in Station Lane from 1pm to 4pm or Thursday 3rd November at the Heugh Battery Museum on the Headland from 4pm to 7pm

Councillor Bob Buchan, Chair of the Council’s Adult and Community-Based Services Committee, said: “Local knowledge is vital for preparation of the Conservation Area Management Plans, so we are particularly keen to hear from residents and businesses in the two areas about what they think is special about the areas and what opportunities they feel there are for improvements.”

The online consultation closes on 31st December. Public consultation on the draft plans will be held in the New Year.