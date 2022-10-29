Lest we forget – Remembrance services in Halton

Rededication of Gardens of Remembrance – War Memorial, Runcorn

On Monday 7 November at 2pm part of the two lawns on either side of Runcorn War Memorial will be rededicated as Gardens of Remembrance.

A short service of dedication will be held for that purpose, and anyone wishing to place British Legion Remembrance Crosses are welcome to do so.

Two minutes silence



The Royal British Legion has made an appeal to the general public and to organisations to observe a two minutes silence on Friday 11 November at 11am.

Remembrance Sunday services



Members of The Royal British Legion, Halton District and Widnes District, invite you to take part in the annual Civic Services of Remembrance that will take place in Widnes and Runcorn on Sunday 13 November.

The Widnes Service will be held at the War Memorial, Victoria Park. The Civic Procession will assemble at 10.05am at Esposito’s Café by the bandstand in the park. The parade will move off at 10.35am prompt to arrive at the War Memorial for 10.45am.

The Runcorn Service will be held at the Cenotaph, Greenway Road. The Civic Procession will assemble at St Michael’s Church, Greenway Road, at 2.30pm and will move off at 2.45pm prompt to arrive at the Cenotaph at 3pm.