Over £140,000 awarded to Council to create seven more Tiny Forests!

Doncaster Council has been awarded over £140,000 worth of funding, as part of the Local Authorities Treescape Fund.

The funding, awarded by the Forestry Commission, will help the council deliver new Tiny Forests, working with Earthwatch, at seven primary school sites.

Tiny Forests are fast-growing woodland, planted in built up places where more access to nature is most needed. The council planted their first projects in the grounds of Saltersgate Infants School and Askern Littlemoor Infant Academy in March 2021 and March 2022 respectively.

Planting trees in the upcoming tree season will also allow the council to continue to commemorate the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy scheme.

Cabinet Member for Sustainability and Waste at the Council, Cllr Mark Houlbrook said: “I am absolutely delighted that the council has received this funding on the back of being awarded over £200,000 as part of the Emergency Tree Fund. This funding will allow us to take further action to immediately help the local environment, by planting Tiny Forests at seven school sites.

“Working with schools and children across the city, we have the opportunity to work with the next generations of Doncaster, better connecting them with nature and helping them to understand the importance of tackling climate change and helping the plants, birds and insects threatened by our changing environment. The planting of Tiny Forests will have an incredible impact on both the local environment and the local wildlife and I look forward to seeing them all come to life.”

Every year the tree planting season runs from October-March as this is the best time for the new roots to get established in the ground undisturbed and undamaged while the trees are dormant.

Schools, communities, and business are also encouraged to get involved in tree planting for the Queen’s Green Canopy (https://queensgreencanopy.org/). Doncaster Council is encouraging everyone who is planting trees this season to record their activity on the Tree Register at https://www.doncaster.gov.uk/services/environmental/trees-for-doncaster

