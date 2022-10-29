QEH launches new maternity triage service – QEH Media Hub

Last month The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn opened a new Maternity Triage Unit.

This is a dedicated unit next to our newly purpose-designed Maternity Ward, Brancaster Ward.

Left to right: Ahmed Emara, Obstetrics Consultant. Esther Dorken, Consultant Midwife. Nicky Walton, Midwife. Jodie Jupe, Matron for Core Maternity Services.

Maternity Triage is specially designed to assess people who have pregnancy related concerns that are more than 16 weeks pregnant.

Open 24/7, this service can be used by calling 01553 214829 if you have any of the following symptoms or concerns:

Change in baby’s movements

Constant vomiting

Contractions, cramps, or sharp pains

High temperature

Itchy hands and feet

Leaking fluid

Painful urination

Persistent headaches or blurred vision

Spotting or bleeding

Swelling of hands and feet

The specialised team aim to see everyone within 15 minutes of arrival for an initial assessment. Everyone is then prioritised as to how urgently they need to be seen based on this assesment.

Jodie Jupe, Matron for Core Maternity Services, at QEH said: “This is an important service that we are proud to launch. Research from using this type of triage system has shown that timely assessment and intervention can reduce delays in essential care and improves safety.”

