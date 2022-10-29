QEH launches new maternity triage service – QEH Media Hub
Last month The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn opened a new Maternity Triage Unit.
This is a dedicated unit next to our newly purpose-designed Maternity Ward, Brancaster Ward.
Maternity Triage is specially designed to assess people who have pregnancy related concerns that are more than 16 weeks pregnant.
Open 24/7, this service can be used by calling 01553 214829 if you have any of the following symptoms or concerns:
- Change in baby’s movements
- Constant vomiting
- Contractions, cramps, or sharp pains
- High temperature
- Itchy hands and feet
- Leaking fluid
- Painful urination
- Persistent headaches or blurred vision
- Spotting or bleeding
- Swelling of hands and feet
The specialised team aim to see everyone within 15 minutes of arrival for an initial assessment. Everyone is then prioritised as to how urgently they need to be seen based on this assesment.
Jodie Jupe, Matron for Core Maternity Services, at QEH said: “This is an important service that we are proud to launch. Research from using this type of triage system has shown that timely assessment and intervention can reduce delays in essential care and improves safety.”
Ends.
