Save the date for our annual members’ meeting

People with an interest in healthcare are being invited to a special meeting to hear more about developments at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) over the past 12 months.

ESNEFT’s annual members’ meeting takes place virtually via Microsoft Teams Live on Thursday 10 November between 6pm and 7.30pm.

It will give people the chance to find out more about the Trust’s progress over the past year. It will include presentations on the annual report and accounts, quality account and the work of Colchester & Ipswich Hospitals Charity, and will also receive a report from the council of governors.

Dr Shane Gordon, Director of Strategy, Research and Innovation, and Subash Vasudevan, lead for innovation, will also explain more about the steps which ESNEFT is taking to stay at the forefront of innovation and research.

Chair Helen Taylor said: “This event will give people the opportunity to hear about how we did last year and our plans for the future, as well as offering them an opportunity to ask any questions they may have to our leadership team.”

Everyone is welcome to attend the meeting and will be given the chance to ask questions. Please email FT.Membership@esneft.nhs.uk to confirm your place and you will be sent a link to join the meeting.

