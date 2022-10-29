Sport Development Days result in huge success for Team BTC

Over the October half term, Team BTC held 3 Development Days which allowed students from years 10 and 11 to visit the College and train with our professional coaches. BTC coaches delivered technical Netball as well as both men’s and women’s Football sessions on our state-of-the-art 3G facilities. The players were also put through their paces in Strength and Conditioning sessions.

Current Team BTC scholar athletes attended over the three days and held Q&A sessions. This gave students the opportunity to gain an in-depth understanding of College life at BTC.

Jamie Laird, Team BTC Manager, said,

It was fantastic to have such a good turnout of both Year 10 and 11 players not only from around the County but also travelling from Devon and Dorset. It is great to see that what we are doing here at the College is now being recognised by students all over the South West. A huge thank you to all of our coaches and scholars who helped make each day a huge success.

Team BTC received positive feedback from parents, one parent said,

My son really enjoyed the football session today and will definitely be back in February.

Further Development Days will be held over the February half term 2023. Booking is now available here: https://www.btc.ac.uk/students/sport-at-btc/sport-development-days/

Our next open evenings will be held on Wednesday 18 January (Bridgwater Campus) and Thursday 19 January 2023 (Taunton Campus). Registration is available here: https://www.btc.ac.uk/events/.

If you have any questions, please email our Sports Development team on sport@btc.ac.uk

For more information about studying at Bridgwater and Taunton College, please contact our Information and Guidance team on 01278 441234 or visit www.btc.ac.uk.