Stories and traditions shared to mark Black History Month

The New City College community marked Black History Month with a variety of events on the theme of Time for Change: Action not Words.

In a real celebration of black history, the bunting went up, flags were raised, there was a live music DJ, different foods to taste and students came to college dressed in their cultural clothes.

There was also a display of influential black people with information about the impact they have had on the world, as well as games, poems, stalls, visitors and the chance to learn about the importance of this annual event.

College enrichment clubs such as the Debate Society and the Film Club ran sessions tailored to the Black History Month theme. And there were tutorials where stories and traditions were shared to highlight the achievements of black men and women from past and present using news reports, videos, podcasts and other media resources.

Havering Sixth Form Deputy Principal Phil Hall said: “The Black History Month event at the sixth form was a fantastic success thanks to the hard work of the Enrichment Team. I was particularly impressed by the engagement levels of all the students who enjoyed the mix of educational and entertaining activities.”

