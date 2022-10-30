Cabinet members to consider report on the Local Plan Review





25 October 2022



Cabinet members will next week consider our Local Plan Review.

The Local Plan, adopted by the council in 2019 following extensive public consultation, sets out how we will manage the development of the borough.

The aim of this is to drive investment and to create more and better jobs to improve earnings and increase opportunities for local residents. It also aims to provide improved housing to meet the existing need and the needs of future generations while at the same time protecting what is special about the borough.

The report to Cabinet identifies how the Local Plan is fit for purpose and still achieving its objectives; therefore, no full or partial update is proposed. An independent assessment of our plan supports this. The Local Plan would therefore be retained until a further review is undertaken before the end of 2027.

So far, the Local Plan has achieved and secured significant improvements for Barnsley, including –

Creating major investment and much-needed jobs

Regeneration of the town centre and The Glassworks

The Dearne Valley Wetlands have been designated a Site of Special Scientific Interest.

Following the adoption of the Local Plan, we produce supplementary planning documents (SPDs), which contain advice for people applying for planning permission. We use these to help us make decisions on planning applications alongside the Local Plan.

In a separate report, it is proposed the council will consult on a new SPD called – Sustainable Construction and Climate Change Adaptation. This will make clear our expectations for developments in terms of sustainability to meet our Zero 40/45 targets. The SPD will have a positive impact on both prevention and adaptation to climate change.

The period of consultation for the new SPD will be announced shortly.

The final report on the Local Plan Review will then go to Full Council for approval on 24 November 2022.