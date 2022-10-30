Councils to receive additional funds to help support households with rising food and energy costs

“Food and energy prices have risen dramatically in the last few months. We know that many households are being forced to make some very difficult decisions to put food on the table or heat their home. Many will be responding by cutting their energy use, and we know that living in cold homes has a direct impact on people’s health.

“But these latest rises come on top of what we already knew – research early last year found that one in six of Devon households were experiencing food insecurity and one in ten households were experiencing substantial disruption to their eating patterns, with people eating less and going hungry.

“That situation has gotten worse as rising costs of living are putting even more pressure on household budgets.

“We, and our Team Devon district council and voluntary sector colleagues, are doing what we can to help families and households through these difficult times. I’m pleased that we’re again able to help distribute this latest funding to those most in need.”