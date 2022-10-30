Easton College | Zoology graduate’s outstanding dissertation on hedgehog conservation



24th October 2022

Josh Rose was named Student of the Year at Saturday’s Easton College and City College Norwich graduation.

Josh graduated with First Class Honours in BSc (Hons) Zoology. After joining Easton College as an Access to Higher Education student, Josh excelled in his degree course, consistently achieving high grades throughout the entirety of his three years of study.

Josh’s lecturers were impressed by his thirst for knowledge and desire to contribute to the fields of Zoology and Ecology, his knowledgeable contributions in group discussions and the in-depth of understanding shown in his assessment work.

His dissertation thesis was titled, “‘Hedges for Hogs’: Initial Investigations of Hedgehog (Erinaceus europaeus) Presence in the Upper Wensum Valley: Implications for Local Hedgehog Conservation”.

Josh achieved a grade of 85% for this piece of work, which was praised by the marker as ‘a very impressive dissertation which demonstrates a number of skills, from very effective critical analysis of the literature, to effective field ecology skills, the confidence to change aspects of the methodology due to the circumstances, and effective communication of the results.’

Away from college, Josh proudly welcomed his first child in February this year. His dedication and motivation to his studies never wavered, as he showed a mature attitude to learning and an ability to give his all to the many important commitments in his life.

Josh has secured a place on the MSc in Applied Ecology and Conservation at the University of East Anglia, and on Saturday he was honoured as one of our Higher Education Students of the Year.