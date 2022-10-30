Energy efficiency works start on Coventry homes thanks to money from the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund – Coventry City Council

Work to improve energy efficiency of homes in Coventry has started thanks to funding from the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund.

The works will improve the energy efficiency of Citizen’s homes in the city which have an energy performance certificate (ECP) rating below C.

The Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund is a pot of money being made available by the Government and is used to improve the energy performance of social housing.

Citizen worked jointly with Coventry City Council to bid for extra funding for energy efficiency home improvements, which was granted earlier this year. As a housing association Citizen was not allowed to bid for funding in the first wave of the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund but could access the funding if a joint bid was entered with the local authority.

The £2.4m project will receive £1.1m in Government funding to fit external wall insulation to 95 homes as well as installing energy efficient doors and windows, increased loft insulation and improving ventilation to reduce the potential for mould growth.

It is a condition of the bid that all works must be completed by 31 March 2023.

Head of Strategic Asset Management at Citizen Chris Morris said: “It’s really good news that work is well underway on 95 homes across Coventry thanks to funding from Wave 1 of the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund.

“We worked very closely with Coventry City Council to prepare and submit the bid which was great partnership working.

“A large proportion of our customers live in fuel poverty and these improvements will help tackle this. Improving the energy efficiency of our homes will help to reduce the amount of energy used during these times of the cost-of-living increase and high energy bills. Also, by making our homes more efficient it reduces the carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, reducing the impact on the environment.

“We think it’s important these works help to deliver energy efficient homes and improve the comfort, health and wellbeing of our customers.”

The Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund makes further progress towards delivering the Government’s commitment to invest in the energy performance of homes.

Cllr David Welsh, Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities, said: “We are working with Citizen and other partners agencies to raise housing standards for people facing difficulties, whether that is in temporary accommodation or, as in this case, in more permanent housing.

“Across the country we are facing a crisis in housing, and we will continue to lobby the government to influence national housing policy. I hope we can deliver more of these types of schemes in the future where standards can be raised through applying energy efficiency measures – Ninety five refurbished homes is a step in the right direction, but the government need to provide more support to cities like Coventry.”

Cllr Jim O’Boyle, Cabinet Member for Jobs, Regeneration and Climate Change, said: “I’m delighted that we have been able to work with Citizen on this retrofit initiative. It will vastly improve the energy efficiency of these homes – and it’s an example of what can be done to address climate change while also saving local people money on their bills – especially important right now.

“I’d love to do much more of this across the city so we will continue to apply pressure for more funding to be available.”

Citizen is looking forward to working with Coventry City Council in bidding for further funding in the future to help towards improving the energy efficiency of homes and tackling climate change in the region.

